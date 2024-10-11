Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to Strong-Buy

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.94.

EA opened at $141.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $119.92 and a 12-month high of $153.51.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total value of $1,106,935.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,692.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total value of $1,106,935.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,692.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.32, for a total value of $223,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,055.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,270 shares of company stock worth $3,571,565. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 23.5% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 494 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 4.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

