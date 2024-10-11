Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 278.2% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,121,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 417,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,486,000 after acquiring an additional 116,300 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $979.29.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded up $10.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $921.67. 756,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,001,753. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $547.61 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $908.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $851.21. The firm has a market cap of $875.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

