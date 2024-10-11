Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 57.8% from the September 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,969. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $9.34.
About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund
