Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 57.8% from the September 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,969. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $9.34.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

