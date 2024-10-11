EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 1.1 %

EMCOR Group stock opened at $442.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.07. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $191.50 and a 12-month high of $448.10.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $1.49. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total transaction of $482,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

