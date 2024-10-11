Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$56.16 and last traded at C$56.10, with a volume of 1379172 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$55.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ENB. CIBC lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$55.25.

Enbridge Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$123.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$50.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.26.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of C$11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.86 billion. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 3.0366521 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.915 dividend. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enbridge

In related news, Director Steven Walter Williams acquired 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$53.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$999,564.00. In other news, Director Steven Walter Williams acquired 18,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$53.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$999,564.00. Also, Senior Officer Maximilian Chan sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.20, for a total value of C$37,977.60. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

