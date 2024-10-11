Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) PT Lowered to $6.00 at HC Wainwright

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) had its price target dropped by HC Wainwright from $6.25 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXK. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $4.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.06.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -218.25 and a beta of 1.71. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $58.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.01 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth about $42,000. MCIA Inc acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.