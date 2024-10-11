Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Short Interest Update

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 247.1% from the September 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Endesa Stock Up 0.8 %
OTCMKTS ELEZY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.32. 5,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,127. Endesa has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92.
Endesa Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Endesa
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.