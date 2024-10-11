Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Short Interest Update

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 247.1% from the September 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Endesa Stock Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS ELEZY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.32. 5,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,127. Endesa has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

