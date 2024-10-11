Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Trading Down 3.6% – Here’s Why

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.39. Approximately 568,543 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,960,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. Equities analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Fuels

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 10,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.