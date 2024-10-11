Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.22 and last traded at $16.19. Approximately 930,596 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 13,107,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ET shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ET

Energy Transfer Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.56%.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,211 shares in the company, valued at $9,270,188.48. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,686,992. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 591,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,270,188.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ET. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.