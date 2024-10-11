Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.32 and last traded at $43.11, with a volume of 20384 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.52.
Enerpac Tool Group Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.20.
Enerpac Tool Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.63%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group
Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.
