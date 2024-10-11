Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.32 and last traded at $43.11, with a volume of 20384 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.52.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

