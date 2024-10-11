Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CEO Samuel Kintz Sells 16,710 Shares of Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel Kintz sold 16,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $470,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,257,420.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Samuel Kintz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Samuel Kintz sold 2,730 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $75,075.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,206 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $335,787.06.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Samuel Kintz sold 526 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $14,486.04.

On Monday, August 26th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $274,680.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Samuel Kintz sold 2,270 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $62,561.20.

On Thursday, July 25th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $299,040.00.

Shares of ELVN stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $28.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22.

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.17. On average, equities analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 713,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,604,000 after purchasing an additional 305,397 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 37,632 shares during the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,657,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

