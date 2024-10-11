Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Sold by Merrion Investment Management Co LLC

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Enovix by 11,176.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 50.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69. Enovix Co. has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $18.68.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 91.21% and a negative net margin of 1,434.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Enovix from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Enovix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Enovix in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

About Enovix



Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

