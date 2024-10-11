Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Entera Bio Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ENTX opened at $1.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96. Entera Bio has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.57.
Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Entera Bio will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Entera Bio Company Profile
Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of stress fractures.
