Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock Position Lowered by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,995 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Entergy were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 234,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,882 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $15,783,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 125,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth $1,245,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $129.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $90.78 and a 12 month high of $133.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.57 and its 200-day moving average is $113.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,090. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,626 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $138.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim raised their target price on Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Entergy from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

