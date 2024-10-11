Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Environmental Waste International Inc. (CVE:EWS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 283644 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Environmental Waste International Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.20.
Environmental Waste International Company Profile
Environmental Waste International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, sells, and maintains systems based on the patented Reverse Polymerization process, Microwave Delivery System, and Hybrid Microwave Process in Canada and the United States. The company provides systems for feed tire reduction, biological wastewater sterilization, shipboard food waste sterilization/dehydration, and batch-based infectious medical waste sterilization.
