Envista (NYSE:NVST) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Envista (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NVST. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Envista from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Envista from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Envista from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Shares of NVST opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.26. Envista has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $26.10.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.16). Envista had a negative net margin of 52.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $633.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Envista will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric D. Hammes acquired 24,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $400,607.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 24,532 shares in the company, valued at $400,607.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Envista by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Envista by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 13,047 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Envista by 132.4% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 64,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 36,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC increased its position in shares of Envista by 28.7% during the second quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

