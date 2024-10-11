EOS Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $999.80 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. During the last seven days, EOS has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $999.80 million and $42.69 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000254 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000731 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001063 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

