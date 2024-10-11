Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Helen of Troy Limited’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Helen of Troy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 10th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will earn $2.48 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Helen of Troy’s current full-year earnings is $6.33 per share.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Monday.

Helen of Troy Trading Down 1.6 %

Helen of Troy stock opened at $72.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.60. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $127.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Helen of Troy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,913,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,464,000 after acquiring an additional 36,095 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,970,000 after acquiring an additional 102,767 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 920,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 666,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,789,000 after purchasing an additional 17,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 14.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 360,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,498,000 after buying an additional 44,758 shares in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 39.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

