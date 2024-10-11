ETHPoW Price Tops $3.54 on Major Exchanges (ETHW)

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 11th. One ETHPoW coin can now be purchased for $3.54 or 0.00005643 BTC on popular exchanges. ETHPoW has a total market capitalization of $381.28 million and approximately $15.69 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ETHPoW has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ETHPoW alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000087 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.08 or 0.00252233 BTC.

About ETHPoW

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. ETHPoW’s official message board is medium.com/@ethw. ETHPoW’s official website is ethereumpow.org. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow.

ETHPoW Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,818,999.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 3.40484376 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $19,851,939.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPoW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHPoW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ETHPoW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHPoW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.