Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Major Shareholder Acquires $81,210.56 in Stock

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 11,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $81,210.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,730,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,710,600. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 4th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 16,852 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $114,088.04.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 57,500 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $267,375.00.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ETON stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average of $4.03. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eton Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ETON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.62% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETON. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Institutional Trading of Eton Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $420,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 18,898 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $658,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,529,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after buying an additional 99,617 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $3,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

