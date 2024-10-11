Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.34 and last traded at $50.91, with a volume of 1584811 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Etsy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Get Etsy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Etsy

Etsy Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). Etsy had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,798.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,798.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $85,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,619 shares of company stock worth $300,670 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Etsy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. lifted its position in Etsy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 63,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 25.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Etsy

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.