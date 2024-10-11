Evercore ISI Increases AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target to $384.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $338.00 to $384.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AON. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $313.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.06.

AON stock opened at $353.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.93. AON has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $360.95.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AON will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 46,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in AON by 3,278.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 55,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,291,000 after purchasing an additional 54,322 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth about $7,309,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $941,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

