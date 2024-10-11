Evercore ISI Raises Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target to $10.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HCAT. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Stephens cut their price target on Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.58.

HCAT opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $11.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 28.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $32,243.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,006 shares in the company, valued at $928,537.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kevin Lee Freeman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,460.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $32,243.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,006 shares in the company, valued at $928,537.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,362 shares of company stock valued at $256,009. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 461.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

