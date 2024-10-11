EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director Sells $48,550.00 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) Director George R. Neble sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $48,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,517.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

EverQuote Stock Up 2.0 %

EverQuote stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.04. The stock had a trading volume of 498,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,000. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.79. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.09. The company has a market cap of $703.00 million, a PE ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 1.04.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.81 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, EverQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP increased its stake in EverQuote by 215.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 133.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

