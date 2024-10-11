Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Short Interest Update

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the September 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evogene stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.22% of Evogene worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVGN. StockNews.com began coverage on Evogene in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Evogene from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ EVGN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.59. 8,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,263. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.40. Evogene has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $10.40.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 210.26% and a negative return on equity of 72.33%.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

