Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Now Covered by KeyCorp

Analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EVH. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.91.

EVH stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Evolent Health has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 1.56.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $647.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.46 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. Evolent Health’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evolent Health will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 187,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $5,637,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,357,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 23,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $731,876.77. Following the transaction, the president now owns 198,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,210.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 187,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $5,637,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,357,720. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 307,291 shares of company stock worth $9,290,385. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolent Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 16.6% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 3.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 20,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 6.3% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

