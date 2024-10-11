ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Robert W. Baird

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.71.

NASDAQ:EXLS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.96. 25,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. ExlService has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $39.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.61 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ExlService will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,424,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,541,593.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,424,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,541,593.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vivek Jetley sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $72,036.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 326,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,677,451.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,190 shares of company stock valued at $5,210,726 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 46.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,097,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,003 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,469,000 after acquiring an additional 905,144 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the first quarter worth $19,417,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in ExlService by 1,216.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 530,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after buying an additional 490,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in ExlService by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,817,000 after buying an additional 365,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

