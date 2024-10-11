Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth $3,232,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,981.52 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $811.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2,043.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 104.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,812.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,520.34.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. UBS Group began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,879.00 to $2,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,787.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total value of $5,091,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,370 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

