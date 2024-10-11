Fermata Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 92,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,000. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF makes up about 1.8% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:RWL traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.98. 26,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,711. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $74.60 and a twelve month high of $99.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.67.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

