Fermata Advisors LLC Has $2.33 Million Position in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH)

Fermata Advisors LLC trimmed its position in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMTH. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,231,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,255,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,619,000 after buying an additional 2,328,279 shares during the last quarter.

Get ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.09. The stock had a trading volume of 158,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,186. ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $26.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.78.

ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The ALPS/SMITH Core Plus Bond ETF (SMTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to global debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. The fund aims for an above-average total return. SMTH was launched on Dec 5, 2023 and is issued by SS&C.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.