Fermata Advisors LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 142.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,496 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,225,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,954,268. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.26.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

