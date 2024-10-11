Fermata Advisors LLC Has $4.46 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Fermata Advisors LLC lessened its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 0.9% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.35. 94,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,384. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $91.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2566 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.