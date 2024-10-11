Fermata Advisors LLC Purchases 2,079 Shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE)

Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. boosted its position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 59,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVGE traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $74.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,964. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.15. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $55.77 and a 52-week high of $74.23. The stock has a market cap of $374.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Profile

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

