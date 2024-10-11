Fermata Advisors LLC Purchases 434 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,314,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,636,823. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.89. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

