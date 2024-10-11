Fermata Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,451 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fermata Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 705,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,202,000 after acquiring an additional 329,056 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 289,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after acquiring an additional 16,794 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,084,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,057,000 after buying an additional 145,790 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after buying an additional 55,341 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 424,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,971,000 after buying an additional 37,560 shares during the period.

DFAI stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.32. 190,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,695. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $32.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

