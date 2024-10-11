Fermata Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Fermata Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 721,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,904,000 after buying an additional 23,442 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 652,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,193,000 after buying an additional 28,973 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 564,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,231,000 after acquiring an additional 17,290 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 398,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after acquiring an additional 65,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.7% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 367,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,943,000 after acquiring an additional 189,430 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IMCG stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,044. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.31 and a 200-day moving average of $68.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.01 and a twelve month high of $74.30.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

