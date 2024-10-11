Fetch.ai Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $1.41 or 0.00002258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $1.49 billion and $155.03 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00043910 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00013081 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00006849 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,719,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

