Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS) to Issue GBX 14.50 Dividend

Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Fidelity Asian Values Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity Asian Values stock opened at GBX 517.97 ($6.78) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £367.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6,475.00 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 493 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 505.92. Fidelity Asian Values has a 1-year low of GBX 467.25 ($6.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 549.86 ($7.20).

Get Fidelity Asian Values alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fidelity Asian Values

In other news, insider Clare Brady purchased 2,484 shares of Fidelity Asian Values stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.32) per share, with a total value of £11,997.72 ($15,701.77). Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity Asian Values

Fidelity Asian Values plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investments International and FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Asian Values Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Asian Values and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.