Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,490,613 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 973% from the previous session’s volume of 232,040 shares.The stock last traded at $50.51 and had previously closed at $50.93.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUTY. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares during the period.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

