First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com lowered First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush lowered their price target on First Foundation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at $3,819,000. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 742,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after buying an additional 187,182 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the first quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in First Foundation by 26.7% during the second quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 463,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 97,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in First Foundation during the second quarter valued at about $838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

FFWM opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $384.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $164.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.23 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 1.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Foundation will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

