First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Hovde Group

Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First National from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

First National Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FXNC opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average of $16.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.52. First National has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $21.75.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. First National had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that First National will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. First National’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First National

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First National stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.19% of First National worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First National

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

