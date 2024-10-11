First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Shares Up 1.3% – Should You Buy?

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.70 and last traded at $51.60. 49,347 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 72,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.94.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $974.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXO. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $42,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 35.1% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

