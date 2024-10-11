First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $76.46 and last traded at $76.46, with a volume of 1534 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.37.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Get First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 236,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,264,000 after buying an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 167,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after purchasing an additional 17,144 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 418.3% in the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 54,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 43,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 88.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the period.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.