First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the September 15th total of 95,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ FTC traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.75. 14,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,387. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $91.36 and a fifty-two week high of $134.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.04.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0999 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTC. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Iams Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 9.2% during the first quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

