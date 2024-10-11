First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the September 15th total of 95,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ FTC traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.75. 14,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,387. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $91.36 and a fifty-two week high of $134.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.04.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0999 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%.
About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
