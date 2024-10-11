First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

FTXR opened at $31.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.92. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $33.28. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.37.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.1284 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

About First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTXR. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

