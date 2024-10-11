First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 350,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 727,790 shares.The stock last traded at $44.37 and had previously closed at $44.43.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.78.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,272,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,365,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,606,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,033,000 after purchasing an additional 764,778 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,530,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,192,000 after purchasing an additional 762,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $19,368,000.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

