First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 350,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 727,790 shares.The stock last traded at $44.37 and had previously closed at $44.43.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.78.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
