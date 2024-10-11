FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $183.93 and last traded at $183.88, with a volume of 29007 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSV shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on FirstService from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on FirstService from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FirstService from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Get FirstService alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FSV

FirstService Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.87%.

Institutional Trading of FirstService

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,733,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,427,000 after purchasing an additional 174,970 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in FirstService by 2,136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,853,000 after acquiring an additional 199,937 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.