Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 1.8% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $16,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 431.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,890 shares of company stock worth $36,572,057 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI opened at $187.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $108.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.67. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $188.85.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FI

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.