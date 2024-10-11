Five Point (FPH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 17th.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.19 million for the quarter.

Five Point Trading Down 2.0 %

Five Point stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.19. Five Point has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Transactions at Five Point

Five Point Company Profile

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 47,011 shares of Five Point stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $160,777.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,543 shares in the company, valued at $186,537.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 9,214,153 shares of company stock worth $28,871,935 over the last 90 days. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

