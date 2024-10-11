Five Point (FPH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 17th.
Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.19 million for the quarter.
Five Point Trading Down 2.0 %
Five Point stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.19. Five Point has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.46.
Insider Transactions at Five Point
Five Point Company Profile
Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.
