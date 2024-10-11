Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FLEX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Craig Hallum raised Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.40.

FLEX traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $34.56. The company had a trading volume of 93,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,255,059. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. Flex has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $34.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flex will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $319,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,327.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $255,129.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,373.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $319,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,327.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,028 shares of company stock valued at $904,530 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Flex by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,168,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201,162 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,808,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Flex in the first quarter worth $51,543,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Flex by 1,242.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 728,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,495,000 after buying an additional 792,700 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Flex by 48.1% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,711,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,479,000 after buying an additional 556,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

